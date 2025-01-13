Iowa visits USC after Claude’s 31-point game

Iowa Hawkeyes (12-4, 3-2 Big Ten) at USC Trojans (10-6, 2-3 Big Ten) Los Angeles; Tuesday, 10:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Iowa Hawkeyes (12-4, 3-2 Big Ten) at USC Trojans (10-6, 2-3 Big Ten)

Los Angeles; Tuesday, 10:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: USC plays Iowa after Desmond Claude scored 31 points in USC’s 82-72 victory over the Illinois Fighting Illini.

The Trojans have gone 8-3 in home games. USC is ninth in the Big Ten with 15.7 assists per game led by Saint Thomas averaging 3.9.

The Hawkeyes are 3-2 in Big Ten play. Iowa leads the Big Ten scoring 89.6 points per game while shooting 50.9%.

USC is shooting 47.4% from the field this season, 1.3 percentage points higher than the 46.1% Iowa allows to opponents. Iowa has shot at a 50.9% rate from the field this season, 8.0 percentage points higher than the 42.9% shooting opponents of USC have averaged.

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Thomas is averaging 9.7 points, six rebounds and 3.9 assists for the Trojans.

Payton Sandfort is shooting 41.3% and averaging 16.9 points for the Hawkeyes.

LAST 10 GAMES: Trojans: 5-5, averaging 74.0 points, 30.2 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 7.0 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.5 points per game.

Hawkeyes: 7-3, averaging 93.1 points, 30.4 rebounds, 19.5 assists, 8.0 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 52.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

