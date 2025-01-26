Iowa visits Parrish and Ohio State

Iowa Hawkeyes (13-7, 4-5 Big Ten) at Ohio State Buckeyes (11-8, 3-5 Big Ten) Columbus, Ohio; Monday, 8 p.m. EST…

Iowa Hawkeyes (13-7, 4-5 Big Ten) at Ohio State Buckeyes (11-8, 3-5 Big Ten)

Columbus, Ohio; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Ohio State takes on Iowa after Micah Parrish scored 22 points in Ohio State’s 73-70 win against the Purdue Boilermakers.

The Buckeyes are 7-4 in home games. Ohio State is eighth in the Big Ten with 34.7 points per game in the paint led by Devin Royal averaging 8.3.

The Hawkeyes are 4-5 against Big Ten opponents. Iowa is fourth in college basketball scoring 86.8 points per game while shooting 50.5%.

Ohio State scores 79.7 points per game, 1.3 more points than the 78.4 Iowa gives up. Iowa averages 15.5 more points per game (86.8) than Ohio State gives up to opponents (71.3).

The Buckeyes and Hawkeyes face off Monday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bruce Thornton is scoring 17.1 points per game with 3.1 rebounds and 4.3 assists for the Buckeyes. Royal is averaging 12.4 points and 6.4 rebounds while shooting 44.4% over the past 10 games.

Payton Sandfort averages 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Hawkeyes, scoring 16.2 points while shooting 34.5% from beyond the arc. Owen Freeman is averaging 15.4 points, 5.9 rebounds and 1.9 blocks over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Buckeyes: 5-5, averaging 77.5 points, 29.5 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 6.6 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.9 points per game.

Hawkeyes: 6-4, averaging 88.0 points, 28.9 rebounds, 19.7 assists, 7.2 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 52.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.8 points.

