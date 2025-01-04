Iowa State plays Utah after Crooks’ 33-point showing

Utah Utes (11-2, 2-0 Big 12) at Iowa State Cyclones (10-5, 1-1 Big 12) Ames, Iowa; Sunday, 6:30 p.m. EST…

Utah Utes (11-2, 2-0 Big 12) at Iowa State Cyclones (10-5, 1-1 Big 12)

Ames, Iowa; Sunday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Iowa State hosts Utah after Audi Crooks scored 33 points in Iowa State’s 78-64 win against the Kansas Jayhawks.

The Cyclones have gone 9-0 at home. Iowa State is seventh in the Big 12 scoring 76.1 points while shooting 46.4% from the field.

The Utes are 2-0 against Big 12 opponents. Utah is 2-1 in one-possession games.

Iowa State averages 8.4 made 3-pointers per game, 3.2 more made shots than the 5.2 per game Utah allows. Utah scores 17.5 more points per game (82.0) than Iowa State allows (64.5).

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sydney Harris is shooting 50.0% from beyond the arc with 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Cyclones, while averaging 7.7 points.

Gianna Kneepkens is scoring 18.1 points per game with 4.3 rebounds and 2.6 assists for the Utes.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cyclones: 6-4, averaging 74.2 points, 32.9 rebounds, 19.6 assists, 7.1 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.0 points per game.

Utes: 9-1, averaging 80.6 points, 32.8 rebounds, 19.1 assists, 7.9 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 48.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.4 points.

