Iowa State hosts Texas Tech following Maupin’s 23-point game

Texas Tech Red Raiders (12-6, 1-4 Big 12) at Iowa State Cyclones (12-6, 3-2 Big 12)

Ames, Iowa; Tuesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Texas Tech faces Iowa State after Bailey Maupin scored 23 points in Texas Tech’s 69-43 loss to the TCU Horned Frogs.

The Cyclones are 9-1 in home games. Iowa State has a 1-0 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Red Raiders are 1-4 against conference opponents. Texas Tech is ninth in the Big 12 giving up 63.7 points while holding opponents to 40.8% shooting.

Iowa State makes 46.6% of its shots from the field this season, which is 5.8 percentage points higher than Texas Tech has allowed to its opponents (40.8%). Texas Tech has shot at a 41.6% clip from the field this season, 3.1 percentage points greater than the 38.5% shooting opponents of Iowa State have averaged.

The Cyclones and Red Raiders meet Tuesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Audi Crooks is averaging 22.3 points and 7.6 rebounds for the Cyclones.

Maupin is shooting 40.4% and averaging 14.3 points for the Red Raiders.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cyclones: 6-4, averaging 78.7 points, 33.7 rebounds, 20.3 assists, 6.4 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 48.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.3 points per game.

Red Raiders: 5-5, averaging 64.3 points, 28.5 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 9.5 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 41.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

