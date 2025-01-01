Iowa State hosts Kansas after Crooks’ 28-point game

Kansas Jayhawks (10-2, 0-1 Big 12) at Iowa State Cyclones (9-5, 0-1 Big 12) Ames, Iowa; Wednesday, 3 p.m. EST…

Kansas Jayhawks (10-2, 0-1 Big 12) at Iowa State Cyclones (9-5, 0-1 Big 12)

Ames, Iowa; Wednesday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Iowa State hosts Kansas after Audi Crooks scored 28 points in Iowa State’s 81-75 loss to the Oklahoma State Cowgirls.

The Cyclones are 8-0 on their home court. Iowa State averages 75.9 points while outscoring opponents by 11.3 points per game.

The Jayhawks play their first true road game after going 10-2 with a 3-1 record in neutral-site games to start the season. Kansas ranks fifth in the Big 12 shooting 36.5% from 3-point range.

Iowa State averages 75.9 points, 15.0 more per game than the 60.9 Kansas allows. Kansas has shot at a 40.8% clip from the field this season, 3.3 percentage points above the 37.5% shooting opponents of Iowa State have averaged.

The Cyclones and Jayhawks meet Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Crooks is scoring 22.1 points per game and averaging 8.1 rebounds for the Cyclones.

Regan Williams is averaging 7.1 points and 6.1 rebounds for the Jayhawks.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cyclones: 5-5, averaging 73.9 points, 33.3 rebounds, 19.8 assists, 6.9 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.3 points per game.

Jayhawks: 8-2, averaging 69.3 points, 30.5 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 7.6 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 40.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.7 points.

