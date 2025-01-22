Iowa State hosts BYU following Gibb’s 22-point game

BYU Cougars (10-7, 1-5 Big 12) at Iowa State Cyclones (13-7, 4-3 Big 12) Ames, Iowa; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST…

BYU Cougars (10-7, 1-5 Big 12) at Iowa State Cyclones (13-7, 4-3 Big 12)

Ames, Iowa; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: BYU visits Iowa State after Delaney Gibb scored 22 points in BYU’s 70-65 loss to the Texas Tech Red Raiders.

The Cyclones have gone 10-1 in home games. Iowa State is third in the Big 12 with 19.3 assists per game led by Emily Ryan averaging 6.4.

The Cougars have gone 1-5 against Big 12 opponents. BYU ranks sixth in the Big 12 with 25.0 defensive rebounds per game led by Marya Hudgins averaging 5.3.

Iowa State makes 46.9% of its shots from the field this season, which is 8.1 percentage points higher than BYU has allowed to its opponents (38.8%). BYU averages 7.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.2 fewer makes per game than Iowa State allows.

The Cyclones and Cougars square off Wednesday for the first time in Big 12 play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Audi Crooks is shooting 59.5% and averaging 22.2 points for the Cyclones. Addy Brown is averaging 14.1 points over the last 10 games.

Gibb is shooting 47.4% and averaging 16.9 points for the Cougars. Kemery Martin is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cyclones: 5-5, averaging 75.2 points, 32.0 rebounds, 18.6 assists, 4.3 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 49.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.2 points per game.

Cougars: 4-6, averaging 66.5 points, 31.9 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 6.9 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.