Iowa State faces Arizona after Crooks’ 20-point performance

Iowa State Cyclones (11-6, 2-2 Big 12) at Arizona Wildcats (11-6, 2-2 Big 12)

Tucson, Arizona; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Iowa State plays Arizona after Audi Crooks scored 20 points in Iowa State’s 90-83 victory over the Arizona State Sun Devils.

The Wildcats are 7-3 in home games. Arizona averages 70.8 points and has outscored opponents by 10.2 points per game.

The Cyclones are 2-2 in conference matchups. Iowa State is fourth in the Big 12 with 26.7 defensive rebounds per game led by Addy Brown averaging 6.3.

Arizona averages 70.8 points per game, 4.6 more points than the 66.2 Iowa State gives up. Iowa State scores 15.8 more points per game (76.4) than Arizona gives up (60.6).

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Breya Cunningham is scoring 12.8 points per game and averaging 7.1 rebounds for the Wildcats.

Crooks is scoring 23.0 points per game with 7.8 rebounds and 1.7 assists for the Cyclones.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 5-5, averaging 68.5 points, 28.2 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 11.3 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.8 points per game.

Cyclones: 6-4, averaging 78.3 points, 33.6 rebounds, 19.7 assists, 6.5 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 48.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.4 points.

