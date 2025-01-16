Iowa hosts Prince and Nebraska

Nebraska Cornhuskers (13-4, 4-2 Big Ten) at Iowa Hawkeyes (12-5, 2-4 Big Ten) Iowa City, Iowa; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST…

Nebraska Cornhuskers (13-4, 4-2 Big Ten) at Iowa Hawkeyes (12-5, 2-4 Big Ten)

Iowa City, Iowa; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Nebraska faces Iowa after Britt Prince scored 24 points in Nebraska’s 69-62 victory over the Rutgers Scarlet Knights.

The Hawkeyes are 6-2 in home games. Iowa is 12-5 against opponents with a winning record.

The Cornhuskers have gone 4-2 against Big Ten opponents. Nebraska is 11-3 in games decided by at least 10 points.

Iowa makes 46.4% of its shots from the field this season, which is 7.7 percentage points higher than Nebraska has allowed to its opponents (38.7%). Nebraska averages 7.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.4 fewer makes per game than Iowa gives up.

The Hawkeyes and Cornhuskers meet Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Taylor McCabe is shooting 46.8% from beyond the arc with 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Hawkeyes, while averaging 7.2 points.

Alexis Markowski is averaging 14.4 points and 8.4 rebounds for the Cornhuskers.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hawkeyes: 5-5, averaging 72.3 points, 36.3 rebounds, 17.6 assists, 7.6 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.0 points per game.

Cornhuskers: 7-3, averaging 67.8 points, 36.0 rebounds, 15.5 assists, 7.3 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 39.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.