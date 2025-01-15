Iowa hosts Nebraska after Prince’s 24-point game

Nebraska Cornhuskers (13-4, 4-2 Big Ten) at Iowa Hawkeyes (12-5, 2-4 Big Ten) Iowa City, Iowa; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST…

Nebraska Cornhuskers (13-4, 4-2 Big Ten) at Iowa Hawkeyes (12-5, 2-4 Big Ten)

Iowa City, Iowa; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Nebraska visits Iowa after Britt Prince scored 24 points in Nebraska’s 69-62 victory over the Rutgers Scarlet Knights.

The Hawkeyes are 6-2 on their home court. Iowa scores 75.1 points while outscoring opponents by 9.9 points per game.

The Cornhuskers are 4-2 against Big Ten opponents. Nebraska scores 75.5 points while outscoring opponents by 13.4 points per game.

Iowa’s average of 6.7 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.6 more made shots on average than the 6.1 per game Nebraska gives up. Nebraska has shot at a 44.0% clip from the field this season, 5.1 percentage points above the 38.9% shooting opponents of Iowa have averaged.

The Hawkeyes and Cornhuskers match up Thursday for the first time in Big Ten play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hannah Stuelke is averaging 12.9 points and 7.7 rebounds for the Hawkeyes.

Prince is averaging 13 points, 3.1 assists and 1.6 steals for the Cornhuskers.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hawkeyes: 5-5, averaging 72.3 points, 36.3 rebounds, 17.6 assists, 7.6 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.0 points per game.

Cornhuskers: 7-3, averaging 67.8 points, 36.0 rebounds, 15.5 assists, 7.3 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 39.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.