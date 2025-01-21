Iowa hosts Minnesota after Garcia’s 27-point game

Minnesota Golden Gophers (9-9, 1-6 Big Ten) at Iowa Hawkeyes (12-6, 3-4 Big Ten) Iowa City, Iowa; Tuesday, 9 p.m.…

Minnesota Golden Gophers (9-9, 1-6 Big Ten) at Iowa Hawkeyes (12-6, 3-4 Big Ten)

Iowa City, Iowa; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Hawkeyes -9.5; over/under is 150.5

BOTTOM LINE: Minnesota visits Iowa after Dawson Garcia scored 27 points in Minnesota’s 84-81 overtime win over the Michigan Wolverines.

The Hawkeyes have gone 10-1 in home games. Iowa leads the Big Ten with 88.4 points and is shooting 50.8%.

The Golden Gophers are 1-6 in Big Ten play. Minnesota has a 3-3 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

Iowa makes 50.8% of its shots from the field this season, which is 7.7 percentage points higher than Minnesota has allowed to its opponents (43.1%). Minnesota’s 44.3% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.6 percentage points lower than Iowa has given up to its opponents (47.9%).

The Hawkeyes and Golden Gophers meet Tuesday for the first time in Big Ten play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Owen Freeman is averaging 16.7 points, 6.4 rebounds and 2.1 blocks for the Hawkeyes.

Garcia averages 1.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Golden Gophers, scoring 19.1 points while shooting 36.1% from beyond the arc.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hawkeyes: 5-5, averaging 90.0 points, 28.4 rebounds, 18.9 assists, 7.2 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 51.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 84.5 points per game.

Golden Gophers: 4-6, averaging 74.5 points, 31.2 rebounds, 16.6 assists, 5.6 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.