Iowa hosts Indiana following Dix’s 31-point performance

Indiana Hoosiers (13-3, 4-1 Big Ten) at Iowa Hawkeyes (11-4, 2-2 Big Ten) Iowa City, Iowa; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST…

Indiana Hoosiers (13-3, 4-1 Big Ten) at Iowa Hawkeyes (11-4, 2-2 Big Ten)

Iowa City, Iowa; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Iowa hosts Indiana after Josh Dix scored 31 points in Iowa’s 97-87 overtime victory over the Nebraska Cornhuskers.

The Hawkeyes are 9-1 in home games. Iowa is third in college basketball with 19.9 assists per game. Brock Harding leads the Hawkeyes averaging 5.9.

The Hoosiers have gone 4-1 against Big Ten opponents. Indiana is sixth in the Big Ten with 9.1 offensive rebounds per game led by Oumar Ballo averaging 2.8.

Iowa averages 10.8 made 3-pointers per game, 3.7 more made shots than the 7.1 per game Indiana allows. Indiana has shot at a 47.6% clip from the field this season, 1.2 percentage points above the 46.4% shooting opponents of Iowa have averaged.

The Hawkeyes and Hoosiers face off Saturday for the first time in Big Ten play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Payton Sandfort averages 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Hawkeyes, scoring 16.5 points while shooting 34.5% from beyond the arc.

Trey Galloway is averaging 7.5 points and 4.1 assists for the Hoosiers.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hawkeyes: 6-4, averaging 91.5 points, 29.4 rebounds, 19.6 assists, 8.0 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 51.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 82.5 points per game.

Hoosiers: 9-1, averaging 80.6 points, 35.5 rebounds, 16.7 assists, 5.4 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 47.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.0 points.

