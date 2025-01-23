Iowa hosts Baldwin and Penn State

Penn State Nittany Lions (13-6, 3-5 Big Ten) at Iowa Hawkeyes (12-7, 3-5 Big Ten) Iowa City, Iowa; Friday, 9…

Penn State Nittany Lions (13-6, 3-5 Big Ten) at Iowa Hawkeyes (12-7, 3-5 Big Ten)

Iowa City, Iowa; Friday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Penn State visits Iowa after Adrian Baldwin Jr. scored 22 points in Penn State’s 80-72 victory over the Rutgers Scarlet Knights.

The Hawkeyes are 10-2 in home games. Iowa averages 87.3 points and has outscored opponents by 8.8 points per game.

The Nittany Lions are 3-5 in Big Ten play. Penn State is 0-1 in one-possession games.

Iowa averages 10.3 made 3-pointers per game, 2.8 more made shots than the 7.5 per game Penn State allows. Penn State has shot at a 48.8% rate from the field this season, 1.3 percentage points greater than the 47.5% shooting opponents of Iowa have averaged.

The matchup Friday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brock Harding is averaging 9.5 points, 6.3 assists and 1.7 steals for the Hawkeyes. Owen Freeman is averaging 16.9 points, 6.5 rebounds and 1.9 blocks over the last 10 games.

Zach Hicks averages 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Nittany Lions, scoring 12.1 points while shooting 42.9% from beyond the arc. Nicholas Kern is averaging 13.4 points and 5.2 rebounds over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hawkeyes: 5-5, averaging 88.4 points, 28.8 rebounds, 19.5 assists, 7.2 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 51.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 83.2 points per game.

Nittany Lions: 5-5, averaging 78.9 points, 31.0 rebounds, 16.1 assists, 7.7 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

