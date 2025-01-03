Iowa faces Wisconsin on 3-game win streak

Iowa Hawkeyes (10-3, 1-1 Big Ten) at Wisconsin Badgers (10-3, 0-2 Big Ten) Madison, Wisconsin; Friday, 7 p.m. EST BETMGM…

Iowa Hawkeyes (10-3, 1-1 Big Ten) at Wisconsin Badgers (10-3, 0-2 Big Ten)

Madison, Wisconsin; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Badgers -5.5; over/under is 162.5

BOTTOM LINE: Iowa will try to continue its three-game win streak with a victory over Wisconsin.

The Badgers are 7-1 in home games. Wisconsin is eighth in the Big Ten scoring 81.5 points while shooting 44.9% from the field.

The Hawkeyes are 1-1 against Big Ten opponents. Iowa is 1-1 in one-possession games.

Wisconsin is shooting 44.9% from the field this season, 0.2 percentage points lower than the 45.1% Iowa allows to opponents. Iowa averages 18.8 more points per game (89.7) than Wisconsin gives up (70.9).

The matchup Friday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Max Klesmit is shooting 28.4% from beyond the arc with 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Badgers, while averaging 11.2 points.

Owen Freeman is averaging 17.1 points, 6.5 rebounds and two blocks for the Hawkeyes.

LAST 10 GAMES: Badgers: 7-3, averaging 80.8 points, 32.5 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 4.4 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.8 points per game.

Hawkeyes: 7-3, averaging 89.2 points, 30.7 rebounds, 19.2 assists, 8.7 steals and 5.4 blocks per game while shooting 51.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.