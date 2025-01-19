Iowa faces Oregon on 4-game slide

Iowa Hawkeyes (12-6, 2-5 Big Ten) at Oregon Ducks (13-5, 4-3 Big Ten) Eugene, Oregon; Sunday, 5 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Iowa Hawkeyes (12-6, 2-5 Big Ten) at Oregon Ducks (13-5, 4-3 Big Ten)

Eugene, Oregon; Sunday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Iowa heads into the matchup against Oregon after losing four games in a row.

The Ducks have gone 11-1 in home games. Oregon is 3-0 in one-possession games.

The Hawkeyes are 2-5 against Big Ten opponents. Iowa is ninth in the Big Ten scoring 75.6 points per game and is shooting 46.2%.

Oregon makes 45.1% of its shots from the field this season, which is 5.9 percentage points higher than Iowa has allowed to its opponents (39.2%). Iowa averages 15.6 more points per game (75.6) than Oregon allows to opponents (60.0).

The Ducks and Hawkeyes square off Sunday for the first time in Big Ten play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Deja Kelly is averaging 10.9 points and 3.5 assists for the Ducks.

Lucy Olsen is shooting 41.4% and averaging 16.3 points for the Hawkeyes.

LAST 10 GAMES: Ducks: 7-3, averaging 71.1 points, 31.9 rebounds, 16.4 assists, 11.3 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 57.9 points per game.

Hawkeyes: 4-6, averaging 73.9 points, 36.8 rebounds, 18.4 assists, 7.4 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.