Iona visits Canisius after Wittenberg’s 26-point outing

Iona Gaels (6-10, 4-2 MAAC) at Canisius Golden Griffins (2-13, 1-4 MAAC)

Buffalo, New York; Thursday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Canisius hosts Iona after Franka Wittenberg scored 26 points in Canisius’ 61-55 loss to the Saint Peter’s Peacocks.

The Golden Griffins have gone 0-6 at home. Canisius ranks ninth in the MAAC with 7.6 offensive rebounds per game led by Shariah Gailes averaging 2.5.

The Gaels are 4-2 in MAAC play. Iona is 1-1 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Canisius’ average of 4.8 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.1 fewer made shots on average than the 4.9 per game Iona allows. Iona averages 54.0 points per game, 13.9 fewer points than the 67.9 Canisius gives up.

The Golden Griffins and Gaels face off Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Wittenberg is averaging 10 points for the Golden Griffins.

Ella Fajardo is averaging 8.2 points for the Gaels.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Griffins: 1-9, averaging 55.8 points, 28.7 rebounds, 10.8 assists, 6.2 steals and 1.4 blocks per game while shooting 40.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.7 points per game.

Gaels: 5-5, averaging 55.2 points, 27.1 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 7.8 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 37.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

