Iona plays Siena for conference matchup

Iona Gaels (7-11, 5-3 MAAC) at Siena Saints (8-9, 5-3 MAAC) Loudonville, New York; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Iona Gaels (7-11, 5-3 MAAC) at Siena Saints (8-9, 5-3 MAAC)

Loudonville, New York; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: MAAC foes Siena and Iona square off on Saturday.

The Saints are 5-4 on their home court. Siena is 3-6 in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Gaels are 5-3 against MAAC opponents. Iona has a 4-8 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

Siena averages 5.8 made 3-pointers per game, 1.1 more made shots than the 4.7 per game Iona allows. Iona averages 56.2 points per game, 12.8 fewer points than the 69.0 Siena allows to opponents.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Teresa Seppala is scoring 18.0 points per game with 6.4 rebounds and 2.1 assists for the Saints. Ahniysha Jackson is averaging 11.6 points and 1.7 rebounds while shooting 35.6% over the past 10 games.

Judith Gomez is scoring 8.9 points per game and averaging 3.7 rebounds for the Gaels. Ella Fajardo is averaging 11.3 points and 2.5 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Saints: 5-5, averaging 67.0 points, 32.4 rebounds, 16.3 assists, 9.6 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.7 points per game.

Gaels: 5-5, averaging 60.1 points, 27.6 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 6.7 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 39.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.