Iona plays Canisius on home losing streak

Canisius Golden Griffins (1-15, 1-4 MAAC) at Iona Gaels (5-12, 2-4 MAAC)

New Rochelle, New York; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Gaels -11.5; over/under is 142.5

BOTTOM LINE: Iona aims to break its three-game home skid with a win over Canisius.

The Gaels have gone 2-5 at home. Iona ranks fourth in college basketball with 13.6 offensive rebounds per game led by James Patterson averaging 2.7 offensive boards.

The Golden Griffins have gone 1-4 against MAAC opponents. Canisius averages 10.6 turnovers per game and is 0-5 when committing fewer turnovers than opponents.

Iona’s average of 5.9 made 3-pointers per game is 2.7 fewer made shots on average than the 8.6 per game Canisius allows. Canisius’ 42.2% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.4 percentage points lower than Iona has given up to its opponents (46.6%).

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Yaphet Moundi is averaging 7.4 points and 6.5 rebounds for the Gaels.

Tana Kopa averages 2.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Golden Griffins, scoring 12.1 points while shooting 40.5% from beyond the arc.

LAST 10 GAMES: Gaels: 3-7, averaging 68.2 points, 32.2 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 11.4 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 39.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.3 points per game.

Golden Griffins: 1-9, averaging 65.9 points, 22.8 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 5.0 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

