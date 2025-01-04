Iona hosts Siena following Seppala’s 24-point game

Siena Saints (6-6, 3-0 MAAC) at Iona Gaels (5-8, 3-0 MAAC) New Rochelle, New York; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Siena Saints (6-6, 3-0 MAAC) at Iona Gaels (5-8, 3-0 MAAC)

New Rochelle, New York; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Siena visits Iona after Teresa Seppala scored 24 points in Siena’s 62-60 victory over the Manhattan Jaspers.

The Gaels have gone 3-2 in home games. Iona is 2-4 against opponents over .500.

The Saints have gone 3-0 against MAAC opponents. Siena has a 1-2 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

Iona scores 51.8 points per game, 16.0 fewer points than the 67.8 Siena gives up. Siena’s 39.0% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.3 percentage points lower than Iona has given up to its opponents (41.3%).

The Gaels and Saints face off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Zoey Ward is shooting 29.7% and averaging 8.4 points for the Gaels.

Seppala is averaging 19.4 points, seven rebounds and two steals for the Saints.

LAST 10 GAMES: Gaels: 5-5, averaging 52.4 points, 27.3 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 8.6 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 35.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 56.9 points per game.

Saints: 6-4, averaging 64.1 points, 32.6 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 8.7 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 39.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.4 points.

