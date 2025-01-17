Indiana visits Thornton and Ohio State

Indiana Hoosiers (13-5, 4-3 Big Ten) at Ohio State Buckeyes (10-7, 2-4 Big Ten) Columbus, Ohio; Friday, 8 p.m. EST…

Indiana Hoosiers (13-5, 4-3 Big Ten) at Ohio State Buckeyes (10-7, 2-4 Big Ten)

Columbus, Ohio; Friday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Buckeyes -7.5; over/under is 148.5

BOTTOM LINE: Ohio State hosts Indiana after Bruce Thornton scored 21 points in Ohio State’s 70-68 loss to the Wisconsin Badgers.

The Buckeyes have gone 7-3 at home. Ohio State scores 80.4 points while outscoring opponents by 9.3 points per game.

The Hoosiers have gone 4-3 against Big Ten opponents. Indiana ranks fifth in the Big Ten with 34.4 rebounds per game led by Oumar Ballo averaging 10.1.

Ohio State averages 80.4 points, 8.1 more per game than the 72.3 Indiana allows. Indiana averages 6.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.8 fewer makes per game than Ohio State gives up.

The matchup Friday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Thornton is scoring 17.4 points per game and averaging 2.8 rebounds for the Buckeyes.

Ballo is averaging 14.1 points, 10.1 rebounds and 1.7 blocks for the Hoosiers.

LAST 10 GAMES: Buckeyes: 5-5, averaging 76.5 points, 29.7 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 6.8 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.1 points per game.

Hoosiers: 7-3, averaging 74.9 points, 35.4 rebounds, 15.8 assists, 4.7 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

