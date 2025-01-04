Indiana visits Penn State after Rice’s 21-point game

Indiana Hoosiers (11-3, 2-1 Big Ten) at Penn State Nittany Lions (12-2, 2-1 Big Ten) Philadelphia; Sunday, 12 p.m. EST…

Indiana Hoosiers (11-3, 2-1 Big Ten) at Penn State Nittany Lions (12-2, 2-1 Big Ten)

Philadelphia; Sunday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Indiana plays Penn State after Myles Rice scored 21 points in Indiana’s 84-74 victory against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights.

The Nittany Lions have gone 9-0 at home. Penn State has an 11-0 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Hoosiers are 2-1 in Big Ten play. Indiana averages 12.4 turnovers per game and is 4-2 when turning the ball over less than opponents.

Penn State makes 50.4% of its shots from the field this season, which is 8.6 percentage points higher than Indiana has allowed to its opponents (41.8%). Indiana scores 11.2 more points per game (79.1) than Penn State gives up (67.9).

The Nittany Lions and Hoosiers match up Sunday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Adrian Baldwin Jr. is scoring 15.0 points per game with 2.9 rebounds and 8.5 assists for the Nittany Lions.

Mackenzie Mgbako averages 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Hoosiers, scoring 13.6 points while shooting 41.4% from beyond the arc.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nittany Lions: 8-2, averaging 84.2 points, 32.7 rebounds, 18.5 assists, 7.9 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 49.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.5 points per game.

Hoosiers: 7-3, averaging 78.1 points, 34.0 rebounds, 16.2 assists, 6.0 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.8 points.

