Indiana visits Ohio State after Thornton’s 21-point showing

Indiana Hoosiers (13-5, 4-3 Big Ten) at Ohio State Buckeyes (10-7, 2-4 Big Ten)

Columbus, Ohio; Friday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Ohio State faces Indiana after Bruce Thornton scored 21 points in Ohio State’s 70-68 loss to the Wisconsin Badgers.

The Buckeyes have gone 7-3 at home. Ohio State is 1-3 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Hoosiers are 4-3 against conference opponents. Indiana is 13-5 against opponents over .500.

Ohio State’s average of 7.9 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.4 more made shots on average than the 7.5 per game Indiana gives up. Indiana averages 6.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.8 fewer makes per game than Ohio State gives up.

The Buckeyes and Hoosiers face off Friday for the first time in Big Ten play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Thornton is averaging 17.4 points and 4.3 assists for the Buckeyes.

Trey Galloway is averaging 7.2 points and 3.9 assists for the Hoosiers.

LAST 10 GAMES: Buckeyes: 5-5, averaging 76.5 points, 29.7 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 6.8 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.1 points per game.

Hoosiers: 7-3, averaging 74.9 points, 35.4 rebounds, 15.8 assists, 4.7 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

