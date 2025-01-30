Indiana visits No. 10 Purdue after Smith’s 24-point game

Indiana Hoosiers (14-7, 5-5 Big Ten) at Purdue Boilermakers (16-5, 8-2 Big Ten) West Lafayette, Indiana; Friday, 8 p.m. EST…

Indiana Hoosiers (14-7, 5-5 Big Ten) at Purdue Boilermakers (16-5, 8-2 Big Ten)

West Lafayette, Indiana; Friday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 10 Purdue faces Indiana after Braden Smith scored 24 points in Purdue’s 91-64 victory over the Michigan Wolverines.

The Boilermakers have gone 10-1 in home games. Purdue has a 15-5 record against teams over .500.

The Hoosiers are 5-5 against conference opponents. Indiana is sixth in the Big Ten with 16.4 assists per game led by Trey Galloway averaging 4.1.

Purdue’s average of 8.1 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.1 more made shots on average than the 8.0 per game Indiana gives up. Indiana averages 6.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.1 fewer made shots on average than the 7.4 per game Purdue allows.

The Boilermakers and Hoosiers meet Friday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Trey Kaufman-Renn is shooting 59.5% and averaging 18.1 points for the Boilermakers. Smith is averaging 17.6 points over the last 10 games.

Oumar Ballo is shooting 64.7% and averaging 14.5 points for the Hoosiers. Luke Goode is averaging 2.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Boilermakers: 8-2, averaging 77.9 points, 29.7 rebounds, 17.1 assists, 8.2 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 49.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.4 points per game.

Hoosiers: 6-4, averaging 74.8 points, 33.9 rebounds, 15.9 assists, 4.8 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 43.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.