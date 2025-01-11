Indiana visits Iowa after Dix’s 31-point game

Indiana Hoosiers (13-3, 4-1 Big Ten) at Iowa Hawkeyes (11-4, 2-2 Big Ten) Iowa City, Iowa; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST…

Indiana Hoosiers (13-3, 4-1 Big Ten) at Iowa Hawkeyes (11-4, 2-2 Big Ten)

Iowa City, Iowa; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Hawkeyes -5.5; over/under is 166.5

BOTTOM LINE: Iowa hosts Indiana after Josh Dix scored 31 points in Iowa’s 97-87 overtime win over the Nebraska Cornhuskers.

The Hawkeyes have gone 9-1 in home games. Iowa scores 89.9 points while outscoring opponents by 12.1 points per game.

The Hoosiers have gone 4-1 against Big Ten opponents. Indiana averages 79.1 points and has outscored opponents by 8.9 points per game.

Iowa averages 10.8 made 3-pointers per game, 3.7 more made shots than the 7.1 per game Indiana gives up. Indiana averages 6.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.4 fewer made shots on average than the 7.8 per game Iowa gives up.

The Hawkeyes and Hoosiers match up Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Owen Freeman is averaging 16.7 points, 6.3 rebounds and 2.1 blocks for the Hawkeyes.

Oumar Ballo is shooting 68.1% and averaging 14.3 points for the Hoosiers.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hawkeyes: 6-4, averaging 91.5 points, 29.4 rebounds, 19.6 assists, 8.0 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 51.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 82.5 points per game.

Hoosiers: 9-1, averaging 80.6 points, 35.5 rebounds, 16.7 assists, 5.4 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 47.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

