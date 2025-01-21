Indiana visits Barnhizer and Northwestern

Indiana Hoosiers (14-5, 5-3 Big Ten) at Northwestern Wildcats (11-7, 2-5 Big Ten) Evanston, Illinois; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Indiana Hoosiers (14-5, 5-3 Big Ten) at Northwestern Wildcats (11-7, 2-5 Big Ten)

Evanston, Illinois; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Northwestern hosts Indiana after Brooks Barnhizer scored 21 points in Northwestern’s 80-76 overtime loss to the Michigan Wolverines.

The Wildcats have gone 9-1 at home. Northwestern is 2-2 in one-possession games.

The Hoosiers are 5-3 in conference play. Indiana ranks fourth in the Big Ten with 34.4 rebounds per game led by Oumar Ballo averaging 10.3.

Northwestern scores 73.9 points per game, 1.4 more points than the 72.5 Indiana gives up. Indiana averages 6.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.7 fewer makes per game than Northwestern allows.

The Wildcats and Hoosiers square off Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nick Martinelli is shooting 49.8% and averaging 20.0 points for the Wildcats.

Ballo is scoring 14.5 points per game with 10.3 rebounds and 2.3 assists for the Hoosiers.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 5-5, averaging 75.0 points, 30.5 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 8.0 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.5 points per game.

Hoosiers: 7-3, averaging 75.0 points, 34.7 rebounds, 15.8 assists, 4.9 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.4 points.

