Indiana State plays Southern Illinois following Finnegan’s 22-point game

Southern Illinois Salukis (2-11, 0-4 MVC) at Indiana State Sycamores (3-12, 1-3 MVC)

Terre Haute, Indiana; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Indiana State faces Southern Illinois after Bella Finnegan scored 22 points in Indiana State’s 90-74 victory over the Evansville Purple Aces.

The Sycamores have gone 1-3 at home. Indiana State gives up 75.3 points and has been outscored by 10.7 points per game.

The Salukis have gone 0-4 against MVC opponents.

Indiana State scores 64.6 points per game, 8.5 fewer points than the 73.1 Southern Illinois allows. Southern Illinois averages 58.2 points per game, 17.1 fewer points than the 75.3 Indiana State allows.

The Sycamores and Salukis match up Thursday for the first time in MVC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Keslyn Secrist is shooting 38.8% from beyond the arc with 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Sycamores, while averaging 13.3 points.

Kayla Cooper is averaging 8.3 points and 1.9 steals for the Salukis.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sycamores: 2-8, averaging 68.9 points, 33.1 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 7.6 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 39.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.9 points per game.

Salukis: 2-8, averaging 61.0 points, 33.9 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 8.5 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 35.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

