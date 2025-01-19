Indiana State plays Missouri State after Secrist’s 20-point showing

Missouri State Bears (12-4, 4-1 MVC) at Indiana State Sycamores (3-13, 1-4 MVC) Terre Haute, Indiana; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST…

Missouri State Bears (12-4, 4-1 MVC) at Indiana State Sycamores (3-13, 1-4 MVC)

Terre Haute, Indiana; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Indiana State hosts Missouri State after Keslyn Secrist scored 20 points in Indiana State’s 63-58 loss to the Southern Illinois Salukis.

The Sycamores have gone 1-4 at home. Indiana State allows 74.5 points to opponents and has been outscored by 10.3 points per game.

The Bears are 4-1 in conference games. Missouri State ranks third in the MVC shooting 35.8% from 3-point range.

Indiana State scores 64.2 points per game, 1.3 more points than the 62.9 Missouri State allows. Missouri State averages 72.7 points per game, 1.8 fewer than the 74.5 Indiana State gives up.

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Deja Jones is averaging 8.1 points and 3.8 assists for the Sycamores.

Lacy Stokes is averaging 13 points, 4.1 assists and 2.2 steals for the Bears.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sycamores: 1-9, averaging 67.9 points, 34.1 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 6.9 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 38.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.7 points per game.

Bears: 8-2, averaging 73.0 points, 36.5 rebounds, 16.2 assists, 9.3 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 56.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.