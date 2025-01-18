Indiana State hosts Abreu and Drake

Drake Bulldogs (15-2, 5-2 MVC) at Indiana State Sycamores (9-9, 3-4 MVC) Terre Haute, Indiana; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST BETMGM…

Drake Bulldogs (15-2, 5-2 MVC) at Indiana State Sycamores (9-9, 3-4 MVC)

Terre Haute, Indiana; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bulldogs -7.5; over/under is 143

BOTTOM LINE: Drake visits Indiana State after Daniel Abreu scored 23 points in Drake’s 66-62 victory over the Illinois State Redbirds.

The Sycamores have gone 4-3 at home. Indiana State is the leader in the MVC with 12.8 fast break points.

The Bulldogs are 5-2 in conference games. Drake is the best team in the MVC giving up just 57.3 points per game while holding opponents to 43.1% shooting.

Indiana State averages 82.8 points, 25.5 more per game than the 57.3 Drake gives up. Drake averages 6.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.5 fewer made shots on average than the 8.2 per game Indiana State allows.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Camp Wagner is shooting 35.5% from beyond the arc with 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Sycamores, while averaging 8.3 points.

Bennett Stirtz is scoring 17.4 points per game with 4.1 rebounds and 6.3 assists for the Bulldogs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sycamores: 5-5, averaging 82.9 points, 33.0 rebounds, 16.4 assists, 7.0 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 48.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 83.0 points per game.

Bulldogs: 8-2, averaging 68.8 points, 29.0 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 9.6 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 49.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 57.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

