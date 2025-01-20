Indiana State faces Illinois State on 4-game slide

Indiana State Sycamores (9-10, 3-5 MVC) at Illinois State Redbirds (11-8, 3-5 MVC) Normal, Illinois; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Indiana State Sycamores (9-10, 3-5 MVC) at Illinois State Redbirds (11-8, 3-5 MVC)

Normal, Illinois; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Indiana State aims to end its four-game losing streak with a win over Illinois State.

The Redbirds are 7-3 in home games. Illinois State averages 76.7 points and has outscored opponents by 5.6 points per game.

The Sycamores have gone 3-5 against MVC opponents. Indiana State has a 3-8 record against teams over .500.

Illinois State makes 48.7% of its shots from the field this season, which is 3.3 percentage points higher than Indiana State has allowed to its opponents (45.4%). Indiana State scores 10.1 more points per game (81.2) than Illinois State gives up (71.1).

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Chase Walker is averaging 14.7 points and 5.9 rebounds for the Redbirds.

Samage Teel is averaging 17.1 points and 4.6 assists for the Sycamores.

LAST 10 GAMES: Redbirds: 6-4, averaging 73.9 points, 29.1 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 5.3 steals and 1.1 blocks per game while shooting 48.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.7 points per game.

Sycamores: 4-6, averaging 79.5 points, 32.6 rebounds, 15.6 assists, 6.7 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 83.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.