Indiana State faces Illinois State on 4-game losing streak

Indiana State Sycamores (9-10, 3-5 MVC) at Illinois State Redbirds (11-8, 3-5 MVC)

Normal, Illinois; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Redbirds -7.5; over/under is 154

BOTTOM LINE: Indiana State enters the matchup with Illinois State after losing four games in a row.

The Redbirds are 7-3 in home games. Illinois State scores 76.7 points and has outscored opponents by 5.6 points per game.

The Sycamores are 3-5 in conference games. Indiana State is the best team in the MVC scoring 12.8 fast break points per game.

Illinois State makes 48.7% of its shots from the field this season, which is 3.3 percentage points higher than Indiana State has allowed to its opponents (45.4%). Indiana State averages 10.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.1 more made shots on average than the 8.9 per game Illinois State allows.

The Redbirds and Sycamores square off Tuesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dalton Banks is averaging 9.6 points, 3.6 assists and 1.7 steals for the Redbirds.

Samage Teel is averaging 17.1 points and 4.6 assists for the Sycamores.

LAST 10 GAMES: Redbirds: 6-4, averaging 73.9 points, 29.1 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 5.3 steals and 1.1 blocks per game while shooting 48.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.7 points per game.

Sycamores: 4-6, averaging 79.5 points, 32.6 rebounds, 15.6 assists, 6.7 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 83.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

