Indiana State faces Evansville, looks to break 8-game skid

Evansville Purple Aces (4-10, 0-3 MVC) at Indiana State Sycamores (2-12, 0-3 MVC)

Terre Haute, Indiana; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Indiana State enters the matchup against Evansville after losing eight games in a row.

The Sycamores have gone 0-3 at home. Indiana State has a 1-0 record in one-possession games.

The Purple Aces are 0-3 in MVC play. Evansville is sixth in the MVC with 8.9 offensive rebounds per game led by Maggie Hartwig averaging 2.4.

Indiana State’s average of 5.1 made 3-pointers per game is 1.2 fewer made shots on average than the 6.3 per game Evansville allows. Evansville averages 63.0 points per game, 12.4 fewer points than the 75.4 Indiana State gives up to opponents.

The Sycamores and Purple Aces face off Sunday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Keslyn Secrist is scoring 13.1 points per game with 3.6 rebounds and 1.1 assists for the Sycamores.

Hartwig is scoring 16.9 points per game and averaging 8.9 rebounds for the Purple Aces.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sycamores: 1-9, averaging 65.4 points, 31.0 rebounds, 10.8 assists, 7.2 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 37.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.5 points per game.

Purple Aces: 2-8, averaging 60.2 points, 31.6 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 7.8 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 35.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.6 points.

