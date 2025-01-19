Indiana hosts No. 4 USC after Watkins’ 35-point performance

USC Trojans (16-1, 6-0 Big Ten) at Indiana Hoosiers (12-5, 4-2 Big Ten) Bloomington, Indiana; Sunday, 12 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

USC Trojans (16-1, 6-0 Big Ten) at Indiana Hoosiers (12-5, 4-2 Big Ten)

Bloomington, Indiana; Sunday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 4 USC takes on Indiana after JuJu Watkins scored 35 points in USC’s 95-73 victory over the Penn State Lady Lions.

The Hoosiers are 7-3 in home games. Indiana averages 70.9 points while outscoring opponents by 8.2 points per game.

The Trojans are 6-0 against conference opponents. USC ranks fourth in the Big Ten with 26.5 defensive rebounds per game led by Rayah Marshall averaging 6.1.

Indiana makes 44.9% of its shots from the field this season, which is 10.7 percentage points higher than USC has allowed to its opponents (34.2%). USC averages 22.0 more points per game (84.7) than Indiana allows (62.7).

The Hoosiers and Trojans match up Sunday for the first time in Big Ten play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Yarden Garzon is averaging 13.9 points and 3.2 assists for the Hoosiers.

Watkins is scoring 25.5 points per game with 6.6 rebounds and 3.9 assists for the Trojans.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hoosiers: 8-2, averaging 74.6 points, 29.3 rebounds, 19.0 assists, 6.7 steals and 5.5 blocks per game while shooting 48.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.6 points per game.

Trojans: 10-0, averaging 82.8 points, 40.2 rebounds, 17.8 assists, 10.1 steals and 7.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 54.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

