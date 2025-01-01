Indiana hosts Bailey and Rutgers

Rutgers Scarlet Knights (8-5, 1-1 Big Ten) at Indiana Hoosiers (10-3, 1-1 Big Ten) Bloomington, Indiana; Thursday, 8:30 p.m. EST…

Rutgers Scarlet Knights (8-5, 1-1 Big Ten) at Indiana Hoosiers (10-3, 1-1 Big Ten)

Bloomington, Indiana; Thursday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Rutgers visits Indiana after Ace Bailey scored 24 points in Rutgers’ 91-64 win against the Columbia Lions.

The Hoosiers are 9-0 in home games. Indiana scores 78.7 points while outscoring opponents by 8.8 points per game.

The Scarlet Knights are 1-1 in Big Ten play. Rutgers is 2-2 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Indiana’s average of 5.8 made 3-pointers per game is 2.4 fewer made shots on average than the 8.2 per game Rutgers allows. Rutgers averages 7.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.5 fewer makes per game than Indiana allows.

The Hoosiers and Scarlet Knights match up Thursday for the first time in Big Ten play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mackenzie Mgbako is shooting 41.2% from beyond the arc with 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Hoosiers, while averaging 13.5 points.

Dylan Harper is scoring 22.8 points per game and averaging 5.3 rebounds for the Scarlet Knights.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hoosiers: 7-3, averaging 76.6 points, 33.8 rebounds, 16.2 assists, 6.3 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 47.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.2 points per game.

Scarlet Knights: 5-5, averaging 78.8 points, 32.9 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 7.3 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.