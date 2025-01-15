Indiana faces Illinois after Garzon’s 21-point game

Illinois Fighting Illini (12-4, 2-3 Big Ten) at Indiana Hoosiers (12-4, 4-1 Big Ten) Bloomington, Indiana; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST…

Illinois Fighting Illini (12-4, 2-3 Big Ten) at Indiana Hoosiers (12-4, 4-1 Big Ten)

Bloomington, Indiana; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Indiana takes on Illinois after Yarden Garzon scored 21 points in Indiana’s 74-67 win over the Iowa Hawkeyes.

The Hoosiers have gone 7-2 in home games. Indiana scores 71.9 points and has outscored opponents by 9.5 points per game.

The Fighting Illini are 2-3 against Big Ten opponents. Illinois is sixth in the Big Ten giving up 59.4 points while holding opponents to 39.5% shooting.

Indiana makes 44.9% of its shots from the field this season, which is 5.4 percentage points higher than Illinois has allowed to its opponents (39.5%). Illinois has shot at a 43.3% clip from the field this season, 3.5 percentage points above the 39.8% shooting opponents of Indiana have averaged.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Garzon is scoring 14.6 points per game and averaging 4.6 rebounds for the Hoosiers.

Kendall Bostic is averaging 15.7 points and 11.3 rebounds for the Fighting Illini.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hoosiers: 8-2, averaging 73.1 points, 29.7 rebounds, 19.0 assists, 7.1 steals and 5.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.7 points per game.

Fighting Illini: 6-4, averaging 66.9 points, 33.5 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 6.1 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 40.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.1 points.

