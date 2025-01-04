Incarnate Word visits SFA on 4-game road skid

Incarnate Word Cardinals (7-5, 2-1 Southland) at Stephen F. Austin Ladyjacks (12-2, 2-1 Southland) Huntsville, Texas; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST…

Incarnate Word Cardinals (7-5, 2-1 Southland) at Stephen F. Austin Ladyjacks (12-2, 2-1 Southland)

Huntsville, Texas; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Incarnate Word will attempt to stop its four-game road slide when the Cardinals face SFA.

The Ladyjacks are 5-0 in home games. SFA leads the Southland with 17.4 assists per game led by Ashlyn Traylor averaging 4.2.

The Cardinals have gone 2-1 against Southland opponents. Incarnate Word has a 1-0 record in one-possession games.

SFA averages 82.0 points, 23.5 more per game than the 58.5 Incarnate Word allows. Incarnate Word averages 4.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.0 fewer made shots on average than the 6.5 per game SFA gives up.

The Ladyjacks and Cardinals face off Saturday for the first time in Southland play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Faith Blackstone is scoring 15.7 points per game with 5.5 rebounds and 1.9 assists for the Ladyjacks.

Jorja Elliott is averaging 10 points for the Cardinals.

LAST 10 GAMES: Ladyjacks: 8-2, averaging 82.0 points, 33.7 rebounds, 17.4 assists, 10.4 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 49.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.8 points per game.

Cardinals: 7-3, averaging 67.4 points, 35.7 rebounds, 16.6 assists, 11.5 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 42.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 53.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.