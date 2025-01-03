Incarnate Word visits SFA following Christmas’ 24-point game

Incarnate Word Cardinals (8-5, 1-1 Southland) at Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks (7-6, 0-2 Southland) Huntsville, Texas; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST…

BOTTOM LINE: SFA plays Incarnate Word after Chrishawn Christmas scored 24 points in SFA’s 62-57 win against the Abilene Christian Wildcats.

The ‘Jacks are 5-1 on their home court. SFA ranks third in the Southland with 24.2 defensive rebounds per game led by Nana Antwi-Boasiako averaging 4.8.

The Cardinals are 1-1 in Southland play. Incarnate Word is sixth in the Southland scoring 34.0 points per game in the paint led by Jayden Williams averaging 4.0.

SFA averages 65.3 points per game, 2.9 fewer points than the 68.2 Incarnate Word allows. Incarnate Word averages 18.1 more points per game (80.6) than SFA gives up (62.5).

The ‘Jacks and Cardinals face off Saturday for the first time in Southland play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kyle Hayman is scoring 12.8 points per game and averaging 3.9 rebounds for the ‘Jacks.

Davion Bailey is scoring 18.2 points per game and averaging 3.1 rebounds for the Cardinals.

LAST 10 GAMES: ‘Jacks: 5-5, averaging 62.6 points, 35.5 rebounds, 10.8 assists, 7.9 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 42.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.8 points per game.

Cardinals: 6-4, averaging 78.9 points, 31.3 rebounds, 15.1 assists, 7.3 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 49.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

