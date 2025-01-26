Incarnate Word visits New Orleans after Kimbrough’s 23-point showing

Incarnate Word Cardinals (10-8, 5-4 Southland) at New Orleans Privateers (2-15, 2-6 Southland) New Orleans; Monday, 5 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Incarnate Word Cardinals (10-8, 5-4 Southland) at New Orleans Privateers (2-15, 2-6 Southland)

New Orleans; Monday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: New Orleans hosts Incarnate Word after Jayla Kimbrough scored 23 points in New Orleans’ 62-55 victory over the Houston Christian Huskies.

The Privateers are 1-4 on their home court. New Orleans is 2-6 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 19.6 turnovers per game.

The Cardinals are 5-4 against Southland opponents. Incarnate Word scores 62.1 points and has outscored opponents by 3.8 points per game.

New Orleans’ average of 4.1 made 3-pointers per game is 1.3 fewer made shots on average than the 5.4 per game Incarnate Word gives up. Incarnate Word’s 41.6% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.9 percentage points lower than New Orleans has allowed to its opponents (44.5%).

The matchup Monday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nora Francois is scoring 13.5 points per game with 6.9 rebounds and 1.0 assist for the Privateers. Kimbrough is averaging 12.5 points and 5.7 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Jorja Elliott is averaging 9.9 points and 1.6 steals for the Cardinals. Destiny Whitaker is averaging 1.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Privateers: 2-8, averaging 59.5 points, 33.1 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 8.4 steals and 1.3 blocks per game while shooting 34.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.7 points per game.

Cardinals: 6-4, averaging 68.3 points, 33.9 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 12.3 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 54.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.