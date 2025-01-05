Incarnate Word visits Lamar after Marmolejos’ 21-point performance

Incarnate Word Cardinals (9-5, 2-1 Southland) at Lamar Cardinals (8-6, 3-0 Southland) Beaumont, Texas; Monday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Incarnate Word Cardinals (9-5, 2-1 Southland) at Lamar Cardinals (8-6, 3-0 Southland)

Beaumont, Texas; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Lamar faces Incarnate Word after Alexis Marmolejos scored 21 points in Lamar’s 63-61 victory against the Houston Christian Huskies.

The Lamar Cardinals have gone 4-1 at home. Lamar is third in the Southland with 10.9 offensive rebounds per game led by Andrew Holifield averaging 2.5.

The Incarnate Word Cardinals are 2-1 in conference matchups. Incarnate Word ranks seventh in the Southland with 22.7 defensive rebounds per game led by Dylan Hayman averaging 3.6.

Lamar makes 44.8% of its shots from the field this season, which is 3.5 percentage points higher than Incarnate Word has allowed to its opponents (41.3%). Incarnate Word scores 11.0 more points per game (78.8) than Lamar gives up (67.8).

The matchup Monday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ja’Sean Jackson is averaging 11.6 points, 4.1 assists and 1.6 steals for the Lamar Cardinals.

Davion Bailey averages 3.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Incarnate Word Cardinals, scoring 18.2 points while shooting 43.1% from beyond the arc.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lamar Cardinals: 7-3, averaging 71.6 points, 34.3 rebounds, 16.9 assists, 8.0 steals and 5.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.6 points per game.

Incarnate Word Cardinals: 6-4, averaging 75.2 points, 31.8 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 7.0 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 48.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.4 points.

