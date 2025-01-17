Incarnate Word takes on Texas A&M-CC following Bailey’s 22-point showing

Texas A&M-CC Islanders (12-6, 5-1 Southland) at Incarnate Word Cardinals (9-8, 2-4 Southland) San Antonio; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Texas A&M-CC Islanders (12-6, 5-1 Southland) at Incarnate Word Cardinals (9-8, 2-4 Southland)

San Antonio; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Incarnate Word plays Texas A&M-CC after Davion Bailey scored 22 points in Incarnate Word’s 88-82 loss to the Nicholls State Colonels.

The Cardinals are 7-2 in home games. Incarnate Word ranks sixth in the Southland at limiting opponent scoring, allowing 69.2 points while holding opponents to 42.8% shooting.

The Islanders have gone 5-1 against Southland opponents. Texas A&M-CC ranks fourth in the Southland giving up 68.7 points while holding opponents to 42.2% shooting.

Incarnate Word averages 8.8 made 3-pointers per game, 1.9 more made shots than the 6.9 per game Texas A&M-CC allows. Texas A&M-CC has shot at a 51.3% clip from the field this season, 8.5 percentage points higher than the 42.8% shooting opponents of Incarnate Word have averaged.

The Cardinals and Islanders match up Saturday for the first time in Southland play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bailey is shooting 46.1% and averaging 17.8 points for the Cardinals.

Garry Clark is scoring 14.5 points per game and averaging 7.4 rebounds for the Islanders.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinals: 5-5, averaging 74.5 points, 31.6 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 7.2 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 48.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.1 points per game.

Islanders: 7-3, averaging 79.0 points, 32.7 rebounds, 16.2 assists, 8.3 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 50.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.0 points.

