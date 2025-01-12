Incarnate Word takes on Nicholls State following Pyke’s 27-point game

Nicholls State Colonels (9-7, 3-2 Southland) at Incarnate Word Cardinals (9-7, 2-3 Southland) San Antonio; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Nicholls State Colonels (9-7, 3-2 Southland) at Incarnate Word Cardinals (9-7, 2-3 Southland)

San Antonio; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Incarnate Word hosts Nicholls State after Jordan Pyke scored 27 points in Incarnate Word’s 81-76 loss to the Houston Christian Huskies.

The Cardinals are 7-1 in home games. Incarnate Word is fourth in the Southland scoring 77.3 points while shooting 49.4% from the field.

The Colonels are 3-2 against Southland opponents. Nicholls State ranks fourth in the Southland with 10.9 offensive rebounds per game led by Mekhi Collins averaging 2.6.

Incarnate Word scores 77.3 points, 7.9 more per game than the 69.4 Nicholls State allows. Nicholls State has shot at a 42.8% rate from the field this season, 0.3 percentage points above the 42.5% shooting opponents of Incarnate Word have averaged.

The matchup Monday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Davion Bailey is averaging 17.5 points for the Cardinals.

Robert Brown III averages 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Colonels, scoring 10.6 points while shooting 33.3% from beyond the arc.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinals: 6-4, averaging 74.9 points, 31.6 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 7.4 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 49.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.8 points per game.

Colonels: 7-3, averaging 76.8 points, 32.9 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 10.0 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.