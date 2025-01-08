Incarnate Word takes on conference rival Nicholls

Nicholls Colonels (8-5, 1-3 Southland) at Incarnate Word Cardinals (7-6, 2-2 Southland) San Antonio; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Nicholls Colonels (8-5, 1-3 Southland) at Incarnate Word Cardinals (7-6, 2-2 Southland)

San Antonio; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Tanita Swift and Nicholls take on Raimi McCrary and Incarnate Word on Thursday.

The Cardinals have gone 7-1 in home games. Incarnate Word is fifth in the Southland with 14.5 assists per game led by Myra Bell averaging 2.7.

The Colonels have gone 1-3 against Southland opponents.

Incarnate Word makes 40.3% of its shots from the field this season, which is 3.6 percentage points higher than Nicholls has allowed to its opponents (36.7%). Nicholls has shot at a 39.9% clip from the field this season, 0.1 percentage points below the 40.0% shooting opponents of Incarnate Word have averaged.

The Cardinals and Colonels face off Thursday for the first time in Southland play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jorja Elliott is shooting 40.8% from beyond the arc with 1.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Cardinals, while averaging 10.1 points and 1.5 steals.

Swift is averaging 16.4 points, 3.3 assists and 2.1 steals for the Colonels.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinals: 6-4, averaging 64.9 points, 35.2 rebounds, 15.0 assists, 11.7 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 42.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 55.2 points per game.

Colonels: 6-4, averaging 60.3 points, 29.7 rebounds, 10.1 assists, 7.9 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 40.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 56.2 points.

