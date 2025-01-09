Incarnate Word puts home win streak on the line against Nicholls

Nicholls Colonels (8-5, 1-3 Southland) at Incarnate Word Cardinals (7-6, 2-2 Southland) San Antonio; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Nicholls Colonels (8-5, 1-3 Southland) at Incarnate Word Cardinals (7-6, 2-2 Southland)

San Antonio; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Incarnate Word hosts Nicholls looking to continue its four-game home winning streak.

The Cardinals are 7-1 in home games. Incarnate Word is seventh in the Southland scoring 62.7 points while shooting 40.3% from the field.

The Colonels are 1-3 against Southland opponents.

Incarnate Word averages 4.8 made 3-pointers per game, 1.0 more made shot than the 3.8 per game Nicholls allows. Nicholls averages 5.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.1 fewer makes per game than Incarnate Word allows.

The Cardinals and Colonels face off Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jorja Elliott is scoring 10.1 points per game with 3.2 rebounds and 2.2 assists for the Cardinals.

Tanita Swift is averaging 16.4 points, 3.3 assists and 2.1 steals for the Colonels.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinals: 6-4, averaging 64.9 points, 35.2 rebounds, 15.0 assists, 11.7 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 42.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 55.2 points per game.

Colonels: 6-4, averaging 60.3 points, 29.7 rebounds, 10.1 assists, 7.9 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 40.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 56.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.