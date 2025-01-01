Incarnate Word faces Lamar on 4-game win streak

Incarnate Word Cardinals (7-4, 2-0 Southland) at Lamar Cardinals (6-4, 1-0 Southland) Beaumont, Texas; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Incarnate Word Cardinals (7-4, 2-0 Southland) at Lamar Cardinals (6-4, 1-0 Southland)

Beaumont, Texas; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Incarnate Word will look to keep its four-game win streak alive when the Incarnate Word Cardinals take on Lamar.

The Lamar Cardinals have gone 4-0 at home. Lamar ranks fourth in the Southland with 15.3 assists per game led by R’Mani Taylor averaging 3.4.

The Incarnate Word Cardinals are 2-0 in Southland play. Incarnate Word is 1-0 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Lamar averages 69.2 points, 11.7 more per game than the 57.5 Incarnate Word allows. Incarnate Word has shot at a 41.7% clip from the field this season, 1.8 percentage points higher than the 39.9% shooting opponents of Lamar have averaged.

The Lamar Cardinals and Incarnate Word Cardinals meet Thursday for the first time in Southland play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sabria Dean is shooting 41.0% and averaging 12.0 points for the Lamar Cardinals.

Myra Bell is averaging 7.9 points for the Incarnate Word Cardinals.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.