Incarnate Word faces Lamar on 4-game win streak

Incarnate Word Cardinals (7-4, 2-0 Southland) at Lamar Cardinals (6-4, 1-0 Southland) Beaumont, Texas; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Incarnate Word Cardinals (7-4, 2-0 Southland) at Lamar Cardinals (6-4, 1-0 Southland)

Beaumont, Texas; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Incarnate Word seeks to continue its four-game win streak with a victory against Lamar.

The Lamar Cardinals are 4-0 in home games. Lamar averages 69.2 points and has outscored opponents by 9.4 points per game.

The Incarnate Word Cardinals have gone 2-0 against Southland opponents. Incarnate Word ranks third in the Southland scoring 34.5 points per game in the paint led by Madison Cockrell averaging 6.0.

Lamar makes 45.2% of its shots from the field this season, which is 6.5 percentage points higher than Incarnate Word has allowed to its opponents (38.7%). Incarnate Word averages 64.4 points per game, 4.6 more than the 59.8 Lamar allows.

The Lamar Cardinals and Incarnate Word Cardinals match up Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sabria Dean is scoring 12.0 points per game with 4.2 rebounds and 2.9 assists for the Lamar Cardinals.

Jorja Elliott is averaging 10.5 points for the Incarnate Word Cardinals.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.