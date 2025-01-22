Incarnate Word Cardinals face the New Orleans Privateers, aim for 4th straight victory

Incarnate Word Cardinals (10-7, 5-3 Southland) at New Orleans Privateers (1-15, 1-6 Southland) New Orleans; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Incarnate Word Cardinals (10-7, 5-3 Southland) at New Orleans Privateers (1-15, 1-6 Southland)

New Orleans; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Incarnate Word seeks to continue its three-game win streak with a victory against New Orleans.

The Privateers are 0-4 in home games. New Orleans has a 0-10 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Cardinals are 5-3 in conference play. Incarnate Word has a 1-0 record in one-possession games.

New Orleans’ average of 4.1 made 3-pointers per game is 1.3 fewer made shots on average than the 5.4 per game Incarnate Word gives up. Incarnate Word averages 5.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.3 fewer made shots on average than the 8.3 per game New Orleans allows.

The Privateers and Cardinals meet Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nora Francois is shooting 40.5% and averaging 13.5 points for the Privateers. Tre’Miyah Berry is averaging 0.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Jorja Elliott averages 1.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Cardinals, scoring 10.2 points while shooting 40.3% from beyond the arc. Brynn Lusby is shooting 46.9% and averaging 9.3 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Privateers: 1-9, averaging 59.1 points, 32.5 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 8.4 steals and 1.3 blocks per game while shooting 34.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.6 points per game.

Cardinals: 7-3, averaging 68.9 points, 35.0 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 12.1 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 52.4 points.

