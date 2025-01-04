Illinois visits Minnesota after Bryant’s 32-point game

Illinois Fighting Illini (11-3, 1-2 Big Ten) at Minnesota Golden Gophers (14-1, 2-1 Big Ten) Minneapolis; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST…

Illinois Fighting Illini (11-3, 1-2 Big Ten) at Minnesota Golden Gophers (14-1, 2-1 Big Ten)

Minneapolis; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Illinois visits Minnesota after Genesis Bryant scored 32 points in Illinois’ 84-75 loss to the Washington Huskies.

The Golden Gophers have gone 9-0 at home. Minnesota has a 12-1 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Fighting Illini are 1-2 against Big Ten opponents. Illinois is seventh in the Big Ten allowing 59.0 points while holding opponents to 39.5% shooting.

Minnesota averages 77.2 points, 18.2 more per game than the 59.0 Illinois gives up. Illinois scores 23.6 more points per game (73.7) than Minnesota allows to opponents (50.1).

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mallory Heyer is averaging 8.1 points and 6.8 rebounds for the Golden Gophers.

Kendall Bostic is averaging 16.1 points and 10.8 rebounds for the Fighting Illini.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Gophers: 9-1, averaging 77.5 points, 35.4 rebounds, 17.8 assists, 9.3 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 52.1 points per game.

Fighting Illini: 7-3, averaging 70.6 points, 34.4 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 5.2 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

