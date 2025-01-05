Illinois State wins 85-54 against Southern Illinois

NORMAL, Ill. (AP) — Johnny Kinziger scored 17 points as Illinois State beat Southern Illinois 85-54 on Sunday night. Kinziger…

NORMAL, Ill. (AP) — Johnny Kinziger scored 17 points as Illinois State beat Southern Illinois 85-54 on Sunday night.

Kinziger shot 6 for 7, including 3 for 4 from beyond the arc for the Redbirds (10-5, 2-2 Missouri Valley Conference). Jack Daugherty also scored 17 points, going 6 of 11 (5 for 9 from 3-point range). Jordan Davis shot 5 for 8, including 2 for 4 from beyond the arc to finish with 13 points, while adding 10 rebounds.

The Salukis (5-10, 0-4) were led by Davion Sykes, who recorded 11 points. Jarrett Hensley added 10 points for Southern Illinois. Sheridan Sharp also had 10 points and two steals.

Illinois State took the lead 52 seconds into the game and did not give it up. Kinziger led their team in scoring with 15 points in the first half to help put them up 44-23 at the break. Illinois State extended its lead to 65-34 during the second half, fueled by a 12-3 scoring run. Davis scored a team-high 10 points in the second half as his team closed out the win.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

