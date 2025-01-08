Illinois State visits Evansville after Comer’s 24-point game

Illinois State Redbirds (10-5, 2-2 MVC) at Evansville Purple Aces (5-10, 2-2 MVC) Evansville, Indiana; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST BETMGM…

Illinois State Redbirds (10-5, 2-2 MVC) at Evansville Purple Aces (5-10, 2-2 MVC)

Evansville, Indiana; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Redbirds -5.5; over/under is 134

BOTTOM LINE: Evansville hosts Illinois State after Tayshawn Comer scored 24 points in Evansville’s 66-62 loss to the Indiana State Sycamores.

The Purple Aces have gone 4-4 at home. Evansville ranks fifth in the MVC in team defense, allowing 70.1 points while holding opponents to 42.4% shooting.

The Redbirds are 2-2 against MVC opponents. Illinois State averages 10.5 turnovers per game and is 4-2 when turning the ball over less than opponents.

Evansville scores 64.9 points per game, 5.9 fewer points than the 70.8 Illinois State allows. Illinois State averages 10.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.2 more made shots on average than the 7.4 per game Evansville gives up.

The Purple Aces and Redbirds match up Wednesday for the first time in MVC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Comer is scoring 13.1 points per game and averaging 3.1 rebounds for the Purple Aces.

Johnny Kinziger is averaging 14.3 points and 3.4 assists for the Redbirds.

LAST 10 GAMES: Purple Aces: 4-6, averaging 64.1 points, 30.3 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 7.7 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 41.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.0 points per game.

Redbirds: 7-3, averaging 78.5 points, 30.9 rebounds, 14.9 assists, 5.6 steals and 1.3 blocks per game while shooting 50.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

