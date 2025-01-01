Illinois State takes on Murray State after Poindexter’s 20-point game

Illinois State Redbirds (8-5, 0-2 MVC) at Murray State Racers (7-6, 1-1 MVC) Murray, Kentucky; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Illinois State Redbirds (8-5, 0-2 MVC) at Murray State Racers (7-6, 1-1 MVC)

Murray, Kentucky; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Illinois State plays Murray State after Malachi Poindexter scored 20 points in Illinois State’s 73-67 loss to the UIC Flames.

The Racers are 4-1 in home games. Murray State ranks ninth in the MVC in rebounding with 30.3 rebounds. AJ Ferguson leads the Racers with 5.5 boards.

The Redbirds are 0-2 in conference games. Illinois State ranks second in the MVC shooting 40.4% from 3-point range.

Murray State is shooting 45.9% from the field this season, 1.8 percentage points higher than the 44.1% Illinois State allows to opponents. Illinois State averages 10.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 5.7 more made shots on average than the 4.9 per game Murray State gives up.

The Racers and Redbirds face off Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jacobi Wood is scoring 13.6 points per game and averaging 3.9 rebounds for the Racers.

Chase Walker is averaging 14.6 points and 6.3 rebounds for the Redbirds.

LAST 10 GAMES: Racers: 5-5, averaging 72.9 points, 29.7 rebounds, 11.0 assists, 6.7 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 42.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.1 points per game.

Redbirds: 6-4, averaging 80.1 points, 31.8 rebounds, 16.0 assists, 5.4 steals and 1.4 blocks per game while shooting 50.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.0 points.

