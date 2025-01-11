Illinois State takes on Drake following Dowell’s 25-point showing

Drake Bulldogs (10-5, 4-0 MVC) at Illinois State Redbirds (9-6, 3-1 MVC) Normal, Illinois; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Drake Bulldogs (10-5, 4-0 MVC) at Illinois State Redbirds (9-6, 3-1 MVC)

Normal, Illinois; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Illinois State hosts Drake after Shannon Dowell scored 25 points in Illinois State’s 79-66 victory against the Northern Iowa Panthers.

The Redbirds are 5-2 on their home court. Illinois State is third in the MVC with 15.7 assists per game led by Maya Wong averaging 4.1.

The Bulldogs are 4-0 in MVC play. Drake has a 0-1 record in one-possession games.

Illinois State averages 77.4 points, 9.5 more per game than the 67.9 Drake gives up. Drake averages 9.8 more points per game (77.7) than Illinois State allows to opponents (67.9).

The Redbirds and Bulldogs face off Sunday for the first time in MVC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Elyce Knudsen averages 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Redbirds, scoring 13.2 points while shooting 41.4% from beyond the arc.

Katie Dinnebier is scoring 20.7 points per game with 4.3 rebounds and 7.2 assists for the Bulldogs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Redbirds: 7-3, averaging 80.0 points, 37.8 rebounds, 16.4 assists, 5.4 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 49.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.7 points per game.

Bulldogs: 8-2, averaging 76.4 points, 36.5 rebounds, 20.1 assists, 9.4 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 47.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

