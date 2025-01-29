Illinois State hosts Scharnowski and Belmont

Belmont Bruins (15-6, 7-3 MVC) at Illinois State Redbirds (12-9, 4-6 MVC) Normal, Illinois; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK…

Belmont Bruins (15-6, 7-3 MVC) at Illinois State Redbirds (12-9, 4-6 MVC)

Normal, Illinois; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Redbirds -3.5; over/under is 154.5

BOTTOM LINE: Belmont visits Illinois State after Drew Scharnowski scored 20 points in Belmont’s 95-77 win against the Murray State Racers.

The Redbirds are 8-3 on their home court. Illinois State has a 2-3 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Bruins are 7-3 against MVC opponents. Belmont leads the MVC scoring 81.9 points per game while shooting 47.0%.

Illinois State’s average of 10.3 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.8 more made shots on average than the 9.5 per game Belmont gives up. Belmont scores 10.9 more points per game (81.9) than Illinois State allows (71.0).

TOP PERFORMERS: Johnny Kinziger is scoring 14.6 points per game with 3.4 rebounds and 3.4 assists for the Redbirds. Chase Walker is averaging 11.7 points and 4.6 rebounds while shooting 49.4% over the last 10 games.

Carter Whitt is scoring 13.7 points per game and averaging 4.7 rebounds for the Bruins. Tyler Lundblade is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Redbirds: 5-5, averaging 71.9 points, 28.7 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 5.6 steals and 1.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.2 points per game.

Bruins: 6-4, averaging 79.4 points, 32.2 rebounds, 16.7 assists, 7.4 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.7 points.

